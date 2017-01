ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the WOWO listening area. The advisory will remain in effect until 12 p.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous driving conditions are to be expected due to reduced visibilities. If driving, be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Stay tuned to WOWO for more weather updates.