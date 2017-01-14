Deadline to recycle your Christmas Tree, Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Saturday, Jan. 14 is the last day to recycle your Christmas Tree.

The Allen County Solid Waste Management District has multiple locations for you to recycle your tree, they are listed below.

The drop off is free, but residents MUST remove all plastic bags, ornaments, and tinsel. Also keep in mind, the program is unable to accept wreaths.

If you have any questions call the Allen County Solid Waste Management District at 449-7878 or visit acwastewatcher.org.

The sites listed below which do not have hours listed accept drop off at any time.

Fort Wayne Area :

Allen County Highway Garage

2234 Carroll Rd

Republic Services- Compost Site :

6231 MacBeth Rd, M-F 8a – 5p, Sa: 8a – noon

Bio-solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling:

6202 Lake Avenue, M-F 8a- 3p

Grabill/ Leo-Cedarville Area:

Metea County Park

8401 Union Chapel Road

(gates close at 6 pm daily)

Monroeville Area:

Monroeville Compost Site

200 Utillity Drive

New Haven Area:

Jury Park

1702 Glencoe Blvd

Meadowbrook School- Parking Lot:

1065 Woodmere Dr

City Hall- North Side:

815 Lincoln Highway East

Woodburn Area:

Front Street under the water tower