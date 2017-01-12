Dansby murder trial delayed to September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man charged in a quadruple murder won’t see his trial begin until September.

Marcus Dansby is accused of coming into a home on Holton Avenue last September and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, her brother, and her mother of September 11th of last year. A teen inside the house was wounded.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, which is why Dansby’s trial has now been delayed until September 25th, with the News Sentinel reporting that once it starts it’ll take place every day, including holidays and Saturdays, until it’s over.

Police say Dansby broke up with the pregnant woman after finding out the unborn child wasn’t his.

The trial was originally set to begin next month.