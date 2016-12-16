Creatism: re-establishing trust in media

Welcome to episode 37 of Creatism, the talk show about content and the digital stories that affect how you create on the internet.
In this episode:
** Bill Murray and President Obama have some fun, then try to sell you something
** Can you trust the links you click? If not, you need better places to click
** NPR is getting younger and more savvy when it comes to podcasts
Follow along and message me on Twitter: @RyanWrecker
One thing more that can be done to earn the trust of your listeners ETC.. beyond just telling the truth is reporting the truth even when it is not popular.