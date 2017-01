Welcome to episode 40 of Creatism, the talk show about content and the digital stories that affect how you create on the internet.

Download here

In this episode:

** Is this the start of a golden age of podcasting?

** YouTube no longer the largest streaming destination for music

** The 3 R’s of the Internet¬†

** China is crazy in their efforts to break teens of internet addiction



Got a topic for the show?  Message me on Twitter:  @RyanWrecker