Community Harvest receives trailer donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another big donation for Fort Wayne’s Community Harvest Food Bank.

Tower Trailer Leasing has donated a 53-foot “dry utility” trailer to the food bank, for transporting “shelf stable” foods from various donors around Indiana. Community Harvest officials say the donation will increase the food bank’s efficiency, while also increasing their capacity.

Currently, Community Harvest uses a fleet of nine refrigerated trucks to pick up, deliver, and distribute food throughout nine counties in northeast Indiana.

“We are proud to partner with an organization like Community Harvest Food Bank and work together to help neighbors in need,” said Mike Hendricks, GM of Tower Trailer Leasing, LLC. “This trailer will increase capacity and allow Community Harvest to better serve the vulnerable members of our community.”

“This donation of a dry trailer from Tower Trailer Leasing, LLC will have an incredible impact on our services,” said John R. Wolf, CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “Because of their generosity, we can provide even more food to hungry families in our nine-county region. We are fortunate to have support from community members like those at Tower Trailer Leasing.”