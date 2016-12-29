Community Foundation awards $1.2-million in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of Allen County nonprofits are getting a share of $1.2-million in grant money.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne announced the awards Wednesday, distributing them to organizations serving “strategic priority areas” such as basic human needs, youth and adult education, health, and community development.

The biggest grants were an almost $50,000 award going to the Fort Wayne Zoological Society for the Zoo Connectivity Project, and $45,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne for youth development programs.

The full list of recipients, courtesy of Inside Indiana Business, is below.

Allen County Education Partnership ($25,000) – Literacy program for kindergarten through third grade children

Allen County Fort Wayne Historical Society ($25,000) – K-12 student group tour visitation program

Artlink ($5,000) – Exhibits and educational programs

Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne ($45,000) – Youth development programs

Caring About People ($6,000) – Phone system

Catholic Charities, Fort Wayne/South Bend Diocese ($20,000) – Services for pregnant/parenting teens and young adults focusing on education

Cornerstone Youth Center ($20,000) – Youth development programs for all youth in grades 7-12

Crossroad Child & Family Services ($10,000) – Treatment services for troubled children and their families

Educational Opportunity Center ($25,000) – Educational classes and services

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre ($35,000) – Community theatre for the 2015-2016 season

Fort Wayne Cinema Center ($10,000) – Showcase film as an art form

Fort Wayne Public Television ($15,000) – Local arts and public affair programs

Fort Wayne Zoological Society ($49,564) – The Zoo Connectivity Project

The Carriage House ($40,000) – Programs assisting adults with serious mental illness to live independently and work in the community

Mental Health America ($20,000) – Client advocacy services

Salvation Army ($10,000) – Social services

SCAN ($25,000) – Family Preservation Program

Vincent Village ($42,500) – Programs serving homeless families with children