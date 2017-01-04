Colts Adam Vinatieri loses $500K bonus after missed field goal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): When kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a field goal last Sunday he didn’t lose the game for the Colts, but he did lose his $500,000 bonus.

Going into the game Vinatieri had a 89.7 field goal percentage and he needed a 90 percentage to earn the bonus, according to Fox News.

If he would have made the 48-yard field goal, he would have finished the year with a high enough percentage to get the pay day.

The Colts won the game against the Jaguars 24 to 20.