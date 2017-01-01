Coliseum ranks 11th in world for ticket sales among similar venues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was recently named the 11th in the world for concert tickets sales among similar sized venues.

The rankings were released in the December 2016 issue of Venues Today. It was based on concert and events through Oct. 16 and Nov. 15. During that time, Christ Young, Casting Crowns and I Love the 90’s concerts were at the Coliseum.

“We had an exceptional summer and fall and the spring event schedule is very encouraging,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Randy L. Brown.

The top three venues were Brisbane (Australia) Entertainment Centre, the Perth (Australia) Arena and the SSE Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland).

The rankings are among venues will seating between 10,001 and 15,000.