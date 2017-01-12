City spokesman defends south side marketing contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A deal the City of Fort Wayne made with a Michigan firm a little more than a year ago to bring about retail development on the city’s south side ended with no visible results.

Councilman Glynn Hines questions the $5,000-per-month contract, telling the Journal Gazette he doesn’t think Indigo Centers did a good job marketing the area. City Spokesman John Perlich tells WOWO News actually, they did exactly what they were paid to do.

“Some of those key items (in the contract) were to represent the city a a couple of international conventions, which they did, and they developed an opportunity database where some key developments could occur in south and southeast Fort Wayne.”

Perlich adds that the city now has a list of 20 to 30 prospects to follow up on, and says the south side of town is a priority for Mayor Tom Henry’s administration.

“We know these efforts take time,” Perlich says. “We have demonstrated a strong commitment to south and southeast Fort Wayne during Mayor Henry’s administration, and we’ve made some investments there, beginning with safe and affordable housing.”

Hines says he’s “disappointed not a single company has so far stepped forward” to invest in that part of town.