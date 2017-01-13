Chance of wintry mix through the weekend

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): There is a chance of a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain Friday night into and early Saturday, mainly south of U.S. 30, according to the National Weather Service. Any accumulation in the Allen County area should be light, but slick roads are possible.

Meanwhile, weather conditions will worsen in southern Indiana, in fact the National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for several parts of the state.

Ice accumulation could be as much as a tenth of an inch in some areas, creating hazardous driving conditions.

A better chance of a wintry mix for Allen County, will overspread the area late Sunday into early Monday. Again, any ice and snow accumulations for Fort Wayne will be light. Any wintry mix precipitation will change to just rain by Monday afternoon as warmer air moves in again.

Meanwhile, that rainfall early next week could be sufficient to cause another round of minor flooding on area rivers.