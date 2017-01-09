Car chase from Angola to Michigan ends with two arrests

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A police pursuit, starting in Angola and ending in Michigan, leads to two arrests.

Sunday morning, around 10:15 a.m., Angola City Police officers were called to the Williams Street Apartments in Angola for a check on a suspicious vehicle. Officers noticed another vehicle in the parking lot that was running with two people inside.

When officers asked for identification, a woman ran from the vehicle and then the driver, a man, drove off. Officers pursued the vehicle through Angola into Fremont. Other officers from Angola and Michigan joined the chase as it continued.

The pursuit lasted nearly 42 minutes through Branch and Hillsdale Counties before the suspect wrecked the car. The driver, 43-year-old Scott Calloway was arrested and was taken into custody. The woman that earlier ran from the vehicle, 44-year-old Diana Rodriguez, was found and also arrested for fugitive warrants out of Elkhart County.