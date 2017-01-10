Body found on sidewalk in downtown Wabash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A body was recently found lying on the sidewalk in downtown Wabash.

Wabash City Police responded to the area of Wabash and Main Streets just after 8:00 a.m., Monday morning, and found the unresponsive woman.

Officers have ruled out foul play in the preliminary death investigation of Genna M. Garcia, 35, of Wabash. An autopsy was preformed and police are waiting on toxicology results to further their investigation.

Detective John Krhin is investigating this case along with the Wabash County Coroner.