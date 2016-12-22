BMV announces holiday hours

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles have announced their holiday hours.

Kent Abernathy, Commissioner of the Indiana BMV, says that license branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. All license branches will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In addition, license branches will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All license branches resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 3.