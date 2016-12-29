BBB warns Fort Wayne residents about door-to-door scammers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Better Business Bureau is warning Fort Wayne residents about people claiming to work for a landscaping business, but do not.

People have reported that someone from Pro Cuts Tree Care and Landscaping has come to their house and offered landscaping services at a discounted rate, according to our news partners at ABC21.

However, owner of the Marion landscaping company, Ronnie Havens, said he doesn’t provide services in the Fort Wayne area.

The impersonators have taken money from consumers and have left before finishing the project. The people drive a plain white truck with no company logo or decals.

If someone comes to your door claiming to work for the company, report it on BBB’s website.