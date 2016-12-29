Berne woman dies in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Berne woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Christina Marie Fleishell, 53, died from blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is accident, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

At about noon Wednesday, police say a car was going south on Lima Road, ran a red light and crashed into a car that was making a left hand turn onto Progress Road.

Fleishell was pinned inside a car after the wreck and had to be extricated. She was hospitalized, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Christina Marie Fleishell is the 36th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2016.

