Battle of the Badges underway, still time to donate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 22nd annual Battle of the Badges competition is underway, and if you haven’t donated yet, there is still time to help save lives by giving blood with the American Red Cross.

Battle of the Badges is the longest-running local blood donation competition in Fort Wayne, with a goal this year of collecting 750 blood and platelet donations. Taking place from Dec. 12-24 at two Red Cross locations, the Fort Wayne Donor Center and the Lutheran Hospital Donor Center, the public can give blood or platelets and vote for one of the two groups battling for blood – police and fire/EMS.

As of Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police Department had a slight lead over their competitors, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

The Police have a slight lead over Fire/EMS in the Battle for Blood 202-196. The Battle ends Dec. 24 so you still have four days to give! — Fort Wayne Police (@FortWaynePolice) December 20, 2016

You can check the current score online at www.redcrossblood.org/indianaohio. To make an appointment to donate, contact the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Battle of the Badges donation locations and hours:

Fort Wayne Donor Center

1212 E. California Road in Fort Wayne, (across from the Memorial Coliseum)

Wed. Dec. 21: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 24: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lutheran Hospital Donor Center

7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107 in Fort Wayne (in the South Lobby of Lutheran Hospital)

Weds. Dec. 21: Closed

Thurs. Dec. 22: 6 a.m. – noon

Fri. Dec: 23: 6 a.m. – noon

Sat. Dec. 24: 6 a.m. – noon