Authorities: 3 killed in crash during Indiana police chase

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) _ Authorities say three people have died in a crash after a robbery suspect fleeing police collided head-on with another vehicle in Indiana.

Police in Anderson responded Saturday night to a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant and tried to pull over a minivan matching the description of the vehicle involved, but the driver fled.

Police say the driver, identified as 55-year-old Gary Agnew of Anderson, pulled into oncoming traffic to avoid a slower vehicle and crossed into the path of a car carrying four members of a family.

Authorities say 53-year-old Daniel Oberhart of Noblesville died at the scene and his 24-year-old son, Riley, died at a hospital. Police say a 50-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were treated at a hospital for what were described as serious injuries.