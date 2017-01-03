Auburn police search for burglary suspect

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an Auburn bowling alley and stealing a large amount of cash.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, an unidentified man forced his way into the Auburn Bowl, which is located at 1815 Sprott Street, according to Indiana State Police.

Once the suspect was inside the building, he stole a large amount of money in both cash and coins. Police believe he stole an orange colored “Hammer” band bowling ball and used it to carry the money.

Video surveillance equipment caught the incident and police say the suspect is 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing dark pants, a long dark coat and had a bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at 800-552-0976 or 260-432-8661.