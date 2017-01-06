Attorney seeks trial delay for Fort Wayne man accused of quadruple murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): The attorney for a Fort Wayne man accused of killing three people, including a pregnant woman, is seeking a trial delay now that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against his client.

Twenty-year-old Marcus Dansby was formally notified during a Friday hearing in Allen Superior Court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted in the killings.

Dansby is charged with killing 37-year-old Consuela Arrington and two of her children in September. Prosecutors have filed four murder charges because one of the victims, Dansby’s former girlfriend, was 8 1/2 months pregnant.

Dansby’s attorney, Nikos Nakos, says he sought a delay because the death penalty filing makes the case “more complicated.”

Dansby has maintained his innocence.