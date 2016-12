FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We have received several reports into the WOWO newsroom from AT&T customers experiencing outages with the provider.

According to http://downdetector.com/status/att AT&T has been having issues in the Fort Wayne area since 2 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Officials with the service provider are aware of the issue and doing everything they can to fix the problem. Meanwhile, AT&T customers may experience their service going in and out.

