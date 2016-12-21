Armed man robs S. Anthony Family Dollar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne retail store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The News-Sentinel reports that Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the Family dollar on South Anthony at about 10:15pm after a man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash out of her register.

He had been hiding in a restroom until the store closed, then surprised the clerk, making her fill a “book bag” with cash before fleeing. According to surveillance video, he’d been hiding in that restroom for almost an hour beforehand.

He’s described as in his early 20s with a “bright, kind of yellow” complexion, standing around 5-foot-8, with “very puffy eyes.” He was wearing a mask that obscured the rest of his features.