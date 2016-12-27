Area programs receive “Community Learning” grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today, the Indiana Department of Education awarded 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Grants to fifty-seven organizations throughout the state that provide out-of-school time enrichment programs to Indiana students.
Awards range from $75,000 to $325,000 and total nearly $10.3 million.
“Students spend more time out of school than in our classrooms,” said Glenda Ritz, Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. “That is why it is essential that we support organizations that provide enriching academic programming to Hoosier students. I am honored to recognize this important work today by awarding more than $10 million in 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant funding to 57 high-quality out-of-school time organizations.”
Indiana’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers aim to increase access to high-quality non-school hour programming across the state for students in low performing and high-poverty schools. Centers provide a range of high-quality services to support student learning and development, including academic enrichment, tutoring and mentoring, and homework help, as well as music, arts, sports and cultural activities. They also offer literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.
A total of 75 school corporations, nonprofits and community organizations applied for grants with 57 receiving funding. Selected programs will be funded for up to four years beginning in the 2017-18 school year. Continued funding is based upon annual reviews and successful program implementation.
A list of grant recipients can be found below.
|Awardee
|Grant Total
|County
|Boys & Girls clubs of Fort Wayne
|$150,000.00
|Allen
|The Southeast Youth Council, Inc.
|$200,000.00
|Allen
|Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation
|$300,000.00
|Bartholomew
|Logansport Community School Corporation
|$150,000.00
|Cass
|Communities in Schools of Clark County, Inc.
|$174,985.00
|Clark
|Washington Community School Corporation
|$150,000.00
|Daviess
|Decatur County Family YMCA
|$168,750.00
|Decatur
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD and Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center
|$150,000.00
|DeKalb
|Back to School Teachers Store
|$150,000.00
|Delaware
|Muncie Public Library
|$168,750.00
|Delaware
|Boys & Girls clubs of Elkhart County
|$200,000.00
|Elkhart
|Elkhart Community Schools
|$225,000.00
|Elkhart
|Family & Children First, Inc. (DBA)
|$150,000.00
|Floyd
|New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation
|$150,000.00
|Floyd
|MSD of Shakamak
|$137,253.00
|Greene
|Blue River Services, Inc.
|$112,500.00
|Harrison
|Kokomo School Corporation
|$203,672.25
|Howard
|Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County, Inc.
|$150,000.00
|Huntington
|Crothersville Community Schools
|$180,000.00
|Jackson
|Medora Community School Corporation
|$112,500.00
|Jackson
|Calumet College of St. Joseph
|$180,000.00
|Lake
|City Life Center
|$180,000.00
|Lake
|Communities in Schools of East Chicago
|$180,053.25
|Lake
|Hobart Family YMCA
|$150,000.00
|Lake
|Mosaic International School, Inc.
|$150,000.00
|Lake
|Michigan City Area Schools
|$225,000.00
|LaPorte
|Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation
|$150,000.00
|Lawrence
|Anderson Community School Corporation
|$249,626.25
|Madison
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
|$225,000.00
|Marion
|Burmese American Community Institute
|$150,000.00
|Marion
|Edna Martin Christian Center
|$225,000.00
|Marion
|Indiana Council on Educating Students of Color
|$150,000.00
|Marion
|Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School
|$180,000.00
|Marion
|John H. Boner Community Center
|$150,000.00
|Marion
|Martin Luther King Community Multi -Service Center Indianapolis, Inc.
|$150,000.00
|Marion
|MSD of Pike Township
|$250,000.00
|Marion
|MSD Warren Township
|$225,000.00
|Marion
|Paramount School of Excellence
|$131,250.00
|Marion
|YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
|$150,000.00
|Marion
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington
|$262,500.00
|Monroe
|Monroe County Community School Corporation
|$75,000.00
|Monroe
|Barbara B. Jordan YMCA
|$225,000.00
|Morgan
|Perry Central Community School Corporation
|$150,000.00
|Perry
|Cloverdale Community School Corporation
|$175,000.00
|Putnam
|Indiana Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs
|$200,000.00
|Rush
|Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County
|$175,000.00
|St. Joseph
|Indiana Parenting Institute, Inc.
|$150,000.00
|St. Joseph
|The Starke County Youth Club, Inc.
|$226,000.00
|Starke
|Steuben County Literacy Coalition
|$200,000.00
|Steuben
|Switzerland County School Corporation
|$187,500.00
|Switzerland
|Bauer Family Resources
|$203,823.00
|Tippecanoe
|Boom Squad, Inc.
|$100,000.00
|Vanderburgh
|Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
|$325,000.00
|Vanderburgh
|Wabash County YMCA
|$127,534.00
|Wabash
|East Washington School Corporation
|$180,000.00
|Washington
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County
|$200,000.00
|Wayne
|Twin Lakes School Corporation
|$262,488.75
|White