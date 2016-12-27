Area programs receive “Community Learning” grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today, the Indiana Department of Education awarded 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Grants to fifty-seven organizations throughout the state that provide out-of-school time enrichment programs to Indiana students.

Awards range from $75,000 to $325,000 and total nearly $10.3 million.

“Students spend more time out of school than in our classrooms,” said Glenda Ritz, Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. “That is why it is essential that we support organizations that provide enriching academic programming to Hoosier students. I am honored to recognize this important work today by awarding more than $10 million in 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant funding to 57 high-quality out-of-school time organizations.”

Indiana’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers aim to increase access to high-quality non-school hour programming across the state for students in low performing and high-poverty schools. Centers provide a range of high-quality services to support student learning and development, including academic enrichment, tutoring and mentoring, and homework help, as well as music, arts, sports and cultural activities. They also offer literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

A total of 75 school corporations, nonprofits and community organizations applied for grants with 57 receiving funding. Selected programs will be funded for up to four years beginning in the 2017-18 school year. Continued funding is based upon annual reviews and successful program implementation.

A list of grant recipients can be found below.