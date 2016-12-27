Area programs receive “Community Learning” grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today, the Indiana Department of Education awarded 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Grants to fifty-seven organizations throughout the state that provide out-of-school time enrichment programs to Indiana students.

Awards range from $75,000 to $325,000 and total nearly $10.3 million.

“Students spend more time out of school than in our classrooms,” said Glenda Ritz, Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.  “That is why it is essential that we support organizations that provide enriching academic programming to Hoosier students.  I am honored to recognize this important work today by awarding more than $10 million in 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant funding to 57 high-quality out-of-school time organizations.”

Indiana’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers aim to increase access to high-quality non-school hour programming across the state for students in low performing and high-poverty schools.  Centers provide a range of high-quality services to support student learning and development, including academic enrichment, tutoring and mentoring, and homework help, as well as music, arts, sports and cultural activities.  They also offer literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

A total of 75 school corporations, nonprofits and community organizations applied for grants with 57 receiving funding.  Selected programs will be funded for up to four years beginning in the 2017-18 school year.  Continued funding is based upon annual reviews and successful program implementation.

A list of grant recipients can be found below.

 

AwardeeGrant TotalCounty
Boys & Girls clubs of Fort Wayne$150,000.00Allen
The Southeast Youth Council, Inc.$200,000.00Allen
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation$300,000.00Bartholomew
Logansport Community School Corporation$150,000.00Cass
Communities in Schools of Clark County, Inc.$174,985.00Clark
Washington Community School Corporation$150,000.00Daviess
Decatur County Family YMCA$168,750.00Decatur
Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD and Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center$150,000.00DeKalb
Back to School Teachers Store$150,000.00Delaware
Muncie Public Library$168,750.00Delaware
Boys & Girls clubs of Elkhart County$200,000.00Elkhart
Elkhart Community Schools$225,000.00Elkhart
Family & Children First, Inc. (DBA)$150,000.00Floyd
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation$150,000.00Floyd
MSD of Shakamak$137,253.00Greene
Blue River Services, Inc.$112,500.00Harrison
Kokomo School Corporation$203,672.25Howard
Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County, Inc.$150,000.00Huntington
Crothersville Community Schools$180,000.00Jackson
Medora Community School Corporation$112,500.00Jackson
Calumet College of St. Joseph$180,000.00Lake
City Life Center$180,000.00Lake
Communities in Schools of East Chicago$180,053.25Lake
Hobart Family YMCA$150,000.00Lake
Mosaic International School, Inc.$150,000.00Lake
Michigan City Area Schools$225,000.00LaPorte
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation$150,000.00Lawrence
Anderson Community School Corporation$249,626.25Madison
Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis$225,000.00Marion
Burmese American Community Institute$150,000.00Marion
Edna Martin Christian Center$225,000.00Marion
Indiana Council on Educating Students of Color$150,000.00Marion
Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School$180,000.00Marion
John H. Boner Community Center$150,000.00Marion
Martin Luther King Community Multi -Service Center Indianapolis, Inc.$150,000.00Marion
MSD of Pike Township$250,000.00Marion
MSD Warren Township$225,000.00Marion
Paramount School of Excellence$131,250.00Marion
YMCA of Greater Indianapolis$150,000.00Marion
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington$262,500.00Monroe
Monroe County Community School Corporation$75,000.00Monroe
Barbara B. Jordan YMCA$225,000.00Morgan
Perry Central Community School Corporation$150,000.00Perry
Cloverdale Community School Corporation$175,000.00Putnam
Indiana Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs$200,000.00Rush
Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County$175,000.00St. Joseph
Indiana Parenting Institute, Inc.$150,000.00St. Joseph
The Starke County Youth Club, Inc.$226,000.00Starke
Steuben County Literacy Coalition$200,000.00Steuben
Switzerland County School Corporation$187,500.00Switzerland
Bauer Family Resources$203,823.00Tippecanoe
Boom Squad, Inc.$100,000.00Vanderburgh
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation$325,000.00Vanderburgh
Wabash County YMCA$127,534.00Wabash
East Washington School Corporation$180,000.00Washington
Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County$200,000.00Wayne
Twin Lakes School Corporation$262,488.75White

