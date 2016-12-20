Andy Zay sworn in to State Senate seat

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington businessman chosen to replace Jim Banks in the State Senate was officially sworn in Tuesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that Andy Zay was sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush in Indianapolis. He was chosen by a Republican caucus to replace Banks, who was elected to the US House of Representatives in November.

Zay owns a car dealership in Huntington and will be in public office for the first time; he’ll finish the final two years of Banks’ Senate term.

Zay’s new district covers parts of Grant, Huntington and Whitley Counties, plus all of Wabash County.