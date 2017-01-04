American Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donations and has issued an emergency call for blood donations.

The agency received 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed, according to the American Red Cross.

Snowstorms and severe weather forced about 100 blood drives to cancel in December, which resulted in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can contribute to receive that lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” Communications Manager for Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region Rodney Wilson said. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs.”

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood by going to the American Red Cross website, using the Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-733-2767.