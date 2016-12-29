Amber Pasztor’s trial is postponed until March

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The trial for the woman accused of killing her two children is postponed until March.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, an Elkhart County judge issued a continuance on the Amber Pasztor case because of a pending psychiatric evaluation, according to our news partners at ABC21.

Pasztor faces life without parole, which can be sought by attorneys when the murder victim is less than 12 years old.

Amber Pasztor, 29, is charged with two counts of murder. Police say she smothered 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor to death.

Pasztor admitted to killing her two children and another man during an interview with WANE-TV. But, she entered an initial “not guilty” plea in court.

In October, Pasztor’s attorney filed a motion for a mental competency evaluation. Her attorney said she wasn’t taking her charges seriously, or that she even knows what is going on.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor’s first mental competency exam done, second exam scheduled

The first mental competency exam was conducted on Nov. 25. A second exam is scheduled for Jan. 16. However, Pasztor wrote a letter to the judge on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and admitted her guilt.

In the letter, shes asked the judge for a sentence of life in prison with no parole. She also wrote she refused to have another psychological evaluation.