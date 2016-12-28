Amber Pasztor admits guilt, requests life sentence

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): She wants to “get this over with.”

Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of kidnapping and murdering her 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son last September, wrote a letter to the judge in her Elkhart County trial Tuesday and admitted her guilt, according to the Journal Gazette.

In the letter she asks the judge for a sentence of life in prison with no parole, saying she refuses to have another psychological evaluation and wants to “accept (the) consequences.”

She has a court hearing set for today, with a jury trial set for January 23rd.

Pasztor is accused of kidnapping Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor, driving them to Elkhart, and smothering them with her bare hands.

She’s also connected to the shooting death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne, whose car she then allegedly stole prior to kidnapping the children. Pasztor has yet to be charged in that case.