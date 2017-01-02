Amber Alert issued for two Indiana children

INDIANA (WOWO): The Prince’s Lakes Police Department is investigating the abduction of two children from Prince’s Lakes, Indiana.

Avery Rader is a 10 year old white male, 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Zek Rader is a 6 year old white male, 3 feet tall, and weighing 40 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what either child was was last seen wearing. The children were last seen at 4:40pm in Prince’s Lakes, which is 39 miles south of Indianapolis, and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe the children were likely taken by their non-custodial father, John Rader, a 40 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be in a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.