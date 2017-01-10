Allen County under a Travel Advisory due to freezing rain

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Currently, Allen County is under a Travel Advisory and will be until further notice.

The wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain is making for dangerous travel conditions. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory, meaning routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Also be sure to stay tuned to WOWO for updated weather and traffic alerts.