Allen County SPCA hits adoption milestone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2016 was a year to remember for the Allen County SPCA.

The shelter saw more adoptions than it’s ever had in 2016, adopting out more than 1,400 cats and almost 1,200 dogs for a grand total of 2,660 adoptions. That’s up 142 from 2015, and much more than the 471 adoptions in 2011.

“Every year, we end up adopting out more and more animals, and this year was no different,” said Allen County SPCA Executive Director, Jessica Henry. “Our success points to the incredible support we receive from the community and the commitment of the Allen County SPCA staff and volunteers. Of course, increased adoptions mean increased need. When our numbers continue to improve so incredibly, we must be able to support that monetarily. Since we don’t receive direct funding from the government or from the national ASPCA, we truly value every dollar sent our way. Those dollars will help us save even more lives in 2017.”

Henry says the ACSPCA is looking to adopt out 2,800 animals this year.