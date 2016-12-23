Allen County residents asked to recycle Christmas trees

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees.

The Allen County Solid Waste Management District wants to remind Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees, which will be turned into mulch, according to the department.

Trees can be dropped off at a number of locations through Dec. 26 and Jan. 13.

The locations are below.

Fort Wayne

Allen County Highway Garage at 2234 Carroll Road

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Republic Services – Compost Site, 6231 MacBeth Road.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Biosolids, Lime, and Yard Waste Recycling, 6202 Lake Ave.

Monroeville

Monroeville compost site at 200 Utility Drive.

New Haven

Jury Park

Meadowbrook School Parking Lot

North side of City Hall, 815 Lincoln Highway

Woodburn

Front street under the water tower.

Grabill/ Leo-Cedarville