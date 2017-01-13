Allen County Courthouse restoration project to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Almost $350,000 in restoration work will begin Monday at the Allen County Courthouse.

Work is set to begin on some water-damaged murals in the courthouse rotunda, with crews building scaffolding today to reach the murals, starting from the first floor up through the third floor. The murals were created by Charles Holloway and were declared among the “top five examples” of art painted during the Progressive period.

The restoration was launched when water damage to the arches was found during a photo shoot. Crews will also clean, repair and reinforce the stain glass dome of the courthouse.

The murals should be finished by March 10th, with the dome project expected to take about four months.