Allen County Coroner’s Office releases manner of death for November homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office now knows the manner of death for a woman killed in November.

Jessica Elizabeth Bruch, 23, died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

She was the 49th homicide victim in Allen County for 2016.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Bruch was driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. She later died at the hospital.

A couple days later, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the woman, but was unable to determine the manner of death.

RELATED: Allen County Coroner’s Office Id’s woman shot to death Saturday