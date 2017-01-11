Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s 1st homicide victim of 2016

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 33-year-old man was shot to death on Tuesday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Eric Antione Hearn is the first homicide victim in Allen County for 2017. The cause of death was a gunshot wound(s) and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Country Hearth Inn at Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Hearn dead inside a hotel room. Police say he rented the room on Monday.

