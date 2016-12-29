Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies at age 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, the sunshiny star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at age 60.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday. He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” the 1952 Gene Kelly musical that became a classic. She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.