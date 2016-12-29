Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies at age 84

Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, the sunshiny star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at age 60.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday. He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” the 1952 Gene Kelly musical that became a classic. She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.

