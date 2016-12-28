6-year-old Celina boy dies from injuries sustained in crash

By Saige Driver -
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A 6-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained in a crash.

Christopher G. Frey Jr., 6, of Celina, Ohio died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. 

Around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 20, police were called to State Route 219 near Hillside Court in Franklin Township on reports of a crash. Police say Frey was walking home with an adult when he walked in front of a car and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured and has cooperated fully with the investigation.

