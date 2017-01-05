3 longtime Pence aides named to White House jobs

WASHINGTON (AP): Three longtime aides to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will join him in Washington as he becomes vice president, including one who kept a lucrative state lobbying contract while he also had a paid position with the Republican presidential campaign.

Josh Pitcock was announced Wednesday as Pence’s chief of staff and an assistant to the president in the Trump White House. Pitcock worked on Pence’s congressional staff and was hired under contract to be Indiana’s federal lobbyist after Pence became governor in 2013. He canceled his $23,000-a-month contract in November.

Marc Short will become Trump’s legislative affairs director. Short was a top Pence congressional aide and political operative for the conservative billionaire Koch brothers.

Jen Pavlik will be Pence’s deputy chief of staff after working in the governor’s office.