3 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in LaGrange County.

Eric Anderson was arrested and charged with driving while suspended prior and visiting a common nuisance. Scotty Miller was arrested and charged with possession of meth, marijuana, synthetic drug, paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Kayla Ackerman was arrested and charged with possession of meth, marijuana, synthetic drug, paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, an officer conducted a traffic stop on C.R. 050 East just north of C.R. 700 North.

During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Anderson, had a suspended driver’s license and the passenger, Miller, had a warrant out of his arrest. The officer then arrested both of the suspects.

The officer’s K9, Arrow, searched the vehicle and alerted the officer to some drugs. Police say the officer found seven grams of powder and crystal meth, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Ackerman was a passenger inside the car.