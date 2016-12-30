25-year-old Fort Wayne woman dies in morning crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 25-year-old Fort Wayne woman died in an early morning crash on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Colleen N. Stayer died from blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash. The death was determined to be an accident.

At about 6:45 a.m. Friday, crews were called to the 16000 block of Amstutz Road on reports of a crash. Police said a small SUV lost control on the slick road and ended up turning sideways.

A van going south struck the SUV on its passenger side. Stayer was in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers in the SUV had minor injuries.

RELATED: One dead, two hurt in crash near Leo-Cedarville

She is the 37th fatal motor crash victim for Allen County this year.