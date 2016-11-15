ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): About 1,700 customers were without power in Allen County on Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana Michigan Power said the outage impacted the southside of Fort Wayne. Some stores in the Southgate Plaza closed because they didn’t have power and multiple traffic lights were out.

Power was restored around 4:16 p.m. The outage was attributed to a tripped breaker in a nearby substation.